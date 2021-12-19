Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,842 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 330,547 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $204,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 121.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,634 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 25,034 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPX stock opened at $74.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.39. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.72.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on LPX. TD Securities upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

