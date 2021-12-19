Loser Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (LOWB)

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Loser Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00053157 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.01 or 0.08282907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,406.15 or 1.00091601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00049371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.