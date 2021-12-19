Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 15th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LMRMF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. 15,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.09. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

