Loki (LOKI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,392.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loki coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,326.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.23 or 0.08340515 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.08 or 0.00325574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.48 or 0.00924389 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00074400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.30 or 0.00385201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.95 or 0.00264018 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Loki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

