Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in PTC were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,725,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,656,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,034,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,917,000 after acquiring an additional 768,389 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PTC by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,632,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,654 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in PTC by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,458,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,176,000 after acquiring an additional 343,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 3,037,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,032,000 after acquiring an additional 73,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.50.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.75 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.49 and a 52-week high of $153.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.25 and a 200-day moving average of $128.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $480.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 12,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $1,499,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,623 shares of company stock valued at $3,585,796 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

