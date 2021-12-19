Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.