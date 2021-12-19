LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveVox from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on LiveVox in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). On average, analysts predict that LiveVox will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LiveVox during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

