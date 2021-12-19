Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.7% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brightworth increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.1% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total value of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total transaction of $3,234,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $236.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day moving average is $204.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

