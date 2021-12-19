Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $330,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Booking by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,210.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,359.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,297.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

