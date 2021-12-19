Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $559,000 Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 365.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $142.09 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.14.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

