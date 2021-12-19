Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LBTI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232. Lithium & Boron Technology has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.20.

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

