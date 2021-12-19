Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Receives $4.10 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $433.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Limelight Networks has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

