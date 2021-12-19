Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Redrow (LON:RDW)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 900 ($11.89) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.89) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 800 ($10.57) to GBX 809 ($10.69) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 880 ($11.63) to GBX 980 ($12.95) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 870 ($11.50) to GBX 890 ($11.76) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 815.45 ($10.78).

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 683.40 ($9.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Redrow has a 12-month low of GBX 499 ($6.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 743.60 ($9.83). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 657 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 660.88. The company has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 6,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 713 ($9.42), for a total value of £42,794.26 ($56,553.80). Also, insider Barbara Richmond acquired 1,104 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 638 ($8.43) per share, for a total transaction of £7,043.52 ($9,308.21).

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

