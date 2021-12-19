Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Trading Up 7.7%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) shares were up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.90 and last traded at $45.42. Approximately 24,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 472,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.52 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 387.71% and a negative return on equity of 134.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 221,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,202,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.