LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 38.1% in November

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 397.0 days.

OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $141.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.32. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of $131.94 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.66.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.