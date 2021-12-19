Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 3.3% during the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in AT&T by 8.2% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 12,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,893,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312,805. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $169.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

