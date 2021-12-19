Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,515 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 18.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,284 shares of the airline’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.1% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the airline’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.6% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the airline’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the airline’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,093 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $529,639.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LUV opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -793.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

