Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $16.09 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Overstock.com makes up about 1.5% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $16,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other Overstock.com news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OSTK has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.43.

Shares of OSTK opened at $64.38 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day moving average is $82.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.