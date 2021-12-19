LCX (LCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $18.72 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. During the last seven days, LCX has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LCX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LCX has a total market capitalization of $161.96 million and $18.72 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00040572 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007028 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 743,109,241 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . LCX’s official website is www.lcx.com . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

