Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 51.3% from the November 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000.

LGI opened at $19.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1151 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

