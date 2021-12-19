Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.38

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.65. Laureate Education shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 1,740 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on LAUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 target price for the company.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 658,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 67,354 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,365,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,090,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 216,725 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 848,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,307,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after purchasing an additional 307,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.