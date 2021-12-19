Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

LSEA opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.17). Landsea Homes had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Landsea Homes will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elias Farhat bought 5,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968 over the last ninety days. 75.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 125.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after purchasing an additional 634,505 shares in the last quarter. First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the second quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,169,000 after purchasing an additional 403,349 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 21.5% in the second quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 796,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 141,194 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 57.9% in the second quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 316,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 115,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 60.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

