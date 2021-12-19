Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Sells 650 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 1.4% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture stock opened at $396.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.20. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $241.73 and a 12 month high of $413.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Argus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

