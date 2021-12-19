Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Raises Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC owned 0.25% of Construction Partners worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROAD opened at $29.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.91. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc engages in construction of roadways and highways. It acquires road construction companies with services in asphalt production, paving and other construction services for both the public and private sectors. The company was founded by Ned N. Fleming, R. Alan Palmer & Charles E.

