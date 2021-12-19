Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC reduced its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $4,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,807,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,456,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,032,000 after buying an additional 41,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,886,000 after buying an additional 19,262 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 22,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $52,653.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $468,122. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MSEX opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 0.34. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $116.39.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is 54.46%.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

