Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.48.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $100.26 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

