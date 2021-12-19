Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 0.9% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.82, for a total transaction of $27,659,486.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,268,288 shares of company stock valued at $425,451,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $333.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $331.05 and a 200 day moving average of $345.46. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

