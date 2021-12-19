Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laird Superfood Inc. provides plant-based superfood products. Laird Superfood Inc. is based in Sisters, United States. “

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

NYSEMKT:LSF opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $118.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 0.54.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.06. Laird Superfood had a negative return on equity of 29.20% and a negative net margin of 61.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laird Superfood will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Graves sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $34,468.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 85.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 15.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 162.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Laird Superfood by 120.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laird Superfood (LSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.