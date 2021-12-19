Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $6,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,169,709,000 after acquiring an additional 206,018 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $488,586,000 after acquiring an additional 65,973 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.83.

NYSE LH opened at $307.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.77. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.46 and a 1 year high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

