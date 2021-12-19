LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 1,000 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

