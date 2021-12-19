KuCoin Shares (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $93.73 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. KuCoin Shares has a total market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Shares coin can currently be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00042167 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007181 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

KuCoin Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

