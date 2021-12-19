Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Makes New $256,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTS. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 216.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.24. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $236.40. The company has a market capitalization of $110.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Gregory Norden sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.07, for a total transaction of $972,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,334 shares of company stock worth $9,976,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.30.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

