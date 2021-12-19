Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $205,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 457.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.87. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $64.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

