Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 947.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

KSS opened at $47.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

