Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 190.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of KNX opened at $58.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.17 and a one year high of $61.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.98.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $98,366.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,591 shares of company stock valued at $8,821,222. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

