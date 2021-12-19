Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. Barclays began coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,274,000 after acquiring an additional 61,922 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,768,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 53,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,554 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,372,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,234,000 after acquiring an additional 359,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 52,616.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,562,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KRG traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,416,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,806. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 553.89%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

