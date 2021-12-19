Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Up 33.8% in November

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the November 15th total of 799,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTRA. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Kintara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,122,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 561,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 125,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Kintara Therapeutics by 688.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 94,274 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KTRA shares. Aegis reduced their target price on Kintara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Kintara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Kintara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 754,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Kintara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $3.35.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new cancer therapies. It focuses on VAL-083 and REM-001 pipelines. The company was founded by Jeffrey A. Bacha, Dennis M. Brown, and William J. Garner on June 24, 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

