Keyera Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.
KEY opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.50. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$22.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.
Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Keyera
Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.
