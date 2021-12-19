Keyera Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (TSE:KEY)

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

KEY opened at C$28.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.50. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$22.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.75.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.8699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 target price on Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC lowered Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.19.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.