Kevin P. Clark Sells 5,830 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:APTV opened at $158.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $119.75 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.08.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 1.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Aptiv by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

