Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,886 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 40.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,629 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centene stock opened at $83.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Citigroup lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Centene from $86.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

