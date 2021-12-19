Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 7.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 26,084.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ferrari by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ferrari by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $252.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $183.82 and a 52-week high of $278.78.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

