Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $418,000 Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.4% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

