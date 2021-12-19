Kenneth Sadowsky Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Stock

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Director Kenneth Sadowsky purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of COCO opened at $9.14 on Friday. Vita Coco Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $18.61.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

