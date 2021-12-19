Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
