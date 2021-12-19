Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in November

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 83,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the November 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:KYN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 572,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,140. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.21. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KYN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,314,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 311,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,935,000 after buying an additional 205,112 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.