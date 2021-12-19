Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 247,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.20. 360,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56 and a beta of 1.23. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24.
Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $417,983. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.
Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.