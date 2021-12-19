Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the November 15th total of 247,200 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:KALU traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.20. 360,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.56 and a beta of 1.23. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.24.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.96 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently -320.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $44,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $417,983. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.