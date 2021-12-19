Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:JENGQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.20. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt.

