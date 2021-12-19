Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) Short Interest Down 35.5% in November

Just Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the November 15th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:JENGQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 68,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.20. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09.
Just Energy Group Company Profile
