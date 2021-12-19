JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target to $315.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $315.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark dropped their target price on Roku from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $396.11.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku has a 52 week low of $190.23 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.73, for a total transaction of $18,507,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total transaction of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $138,505,823. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Roku by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $3,003,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

