JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €145.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($162.92) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($129.21) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price objective on Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($134.83) price objective on Puma in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($138.20) target price on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €115.41 ($129.67).

PUM stock opened at €103.05 ($115.79) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.72 ($88.45) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($129.66). The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €106.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €102.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

