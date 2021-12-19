Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Trimmed by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.7% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.05 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

