John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the November 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 676.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 179,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,463,000 after acquiring an additional 29,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HTD traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,564. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a one year low of $20.58 and a one year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

